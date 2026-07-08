Baltimore Safe Streets worker faces federal charge after shooting arrest

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Safe Streets worker arrested in June on attempted murder charges now faces a federal charge according to an affidavit.

Antoine Burton was arrested in connection to a non-fatal shooting in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Court records say Burton was in possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime that prohibited him from possessing one.

On March 18, 2002, Burton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree assault.

"There is probable cause to believe that on June 7, 2026, Antoine Burton possessed a firearm after having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term

Charging documents say when officers arrived to the area of Park Heights, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police were able to track Burton to the 2400 block of Loyola North Way. He was quickly arrested, and police recovered a loaded handgun.

He told officers that "there was no point in not telling them, as they would check the forensics," in reference to the gun being the same one allegedly used in the shooting, charging documents say.

Safe Streets was established in 2007 in an effort to reduce gun violence in Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he was 'furious' after Burton was arrested.

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"This individual’s actions are a disgrace. He has failed to live up to our standards for frontline community violence intervention staff and violated the trust that is at the very core of what makes violence intervention work overwhelmingly successful. Nobody should ever resort to violence to resolve conflict, especially someone tasked with promoting peace," Mayor Scott said.