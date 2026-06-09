Safe Streets worker admits to police 'no point in not telling' about shooting

BALTIMORE — Charging documents provide more details about the Safe Streets worker arrested on attempted murder charges.

Antoine Burton, a Safe Streets worker, was arrested Sunday in connection to a non-fatal shooting in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Charging documents say officers responded to the area and found a victim suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The location, a Sunoco Gas Station, had surveillance video that captured the entire incident.

Police were able to track Burton to the 2400 block of Loyola North Way. He was quickly arrested, and police recovered a loaded handgun.

Burton agreed to talk to officers and told them he had gotten into an altercation at the store with the victim.

Charging documents say Burton told officers that "there was no point in not telling them, as they would check the forensics," in reference to the gun being the same one allegedly used in the shooting.

Safe Streets was established in 2007 in an effort to reduce gun violence in Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he was 'furious' after Burton was arrested.

RELATED: Safe Streets worker arrested on attempted murder charges

"This individual’s actions are a disgrace. He has failed to live up to our standards for frontline community violence intervention staff and violated the trust that is at the very core of what makes violence intervention work overwhelmingly successful. Nobody should ever resort to violence to resolve conflict, especially someone tasked with promoting peace," Mayor Scott said.