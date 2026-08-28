BALTIMORE — A Baltimore run club is converting the former Charm City Meadworks taproom in East Baltimore into a community café, with plans to open by the end of 2026.

The Neighborhood Runners have taken over the space and are preparing to begin renovations. Anthony Williams, one of the club's founders, said he wanted the East Baltimore location to serve a renewed purpose.

"The spaces you walk in and feel like you don't belong there, but a café always feels like a place where you can come and improve yourself," Williams said. "For me, it was, 'Let me create something that can stand as a community hub.' The runs are where we get together, meet, run and leave, but we're hoping to build that Tuesday-run feeling into this café."

Baltimore run club transforming former Charm City Meadworks taproom into community café Baltimore run club turns taproom into East Baltimore community café

The run club was not always destined to become a community institution. Seven years ago, Williams and his friend, Tavon Smith, simply wanted to encourage people to stay active.

"I've seen how health is impacted in communities that are considered food deserts, and we fight a lot of battles," Williams said. "For me, movement was important. I always played sports, so I thought, 'Let me get one of my good friends and start inviting people out with us.'"

Over the years, the Neighborhood Runners grew into something larger than a running group.

"It's much bigger than just running. It's really about that community feel and creating that family where everybody feels like they're part of something," Staci Lang, a member of the club, said.

Williams said seeing dozens of people show up regularly still gives him butterflies.

"Now that I'm seeing 20, 30, 40 people at a time, it gives me that nervous feeling all over again," he said.

The community has rallied behind the run club's efforts to transform the space.

"Watching everybody come in, especially with cases of water, food, and all of that, it gives that family feel where everybody knows they're a part of something great," Lang said. "Naturally, they're just doing it because they believe in it."

Lang said the space holds special meaning because it has served as a gathering place for the run club for years. She said creating a place where neighbors can enjoy a healthy breakfast, start their day, and build connections is something the area needs.

"It's needed for the community and for the space," Lang said.

"No matter what goes on in this neighborhood, Johnson's Square is changing," said Smith. "We're putting our stamp on this spot because we grew up around here."

Before the café opens, the run club is inviting the community to its first fundraising event: a crab feast.

"We're doing a crab feast in Baltimore. You know we love crabs, and this space is big enough to hold 200 people," Williams said. "We plan to have a really big crab feast here to raise money. I think people will get a lot for their money. It's $100 for all-you-can-eat crabs."

The crab feast is scheduled for Sept. 26. Williams said he hopes the connections made at the event will continue to support the project until the café officially opens by the end of 2026.

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