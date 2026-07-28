Baltimore Restaurant Week is back for its 20th year. Here's what's on the menu at Johnny's

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Restaurant Week is marking its 20th anniversary this summer, and Johnny's in Roland Park is among the restaurants offering deals to celebrate.

The California-inspired restaurant has participated in Restaurant Week for 14 of those 20 years. This year, diners can get a starter, entrée and dessert for $45.

The menu features dishes like an heirloom tomato and watermelon salad, a pan-seared Atlantic Corvina served over herbed rice and a grilled leg of lamb dish.

Tranise Foster Local Watermelon Salad Heirloom Tomato, Cucumbers, Basil, Mint, Feta, EVOO

Tony Foreman, CEO of Tony Foreman + Co., said the restaurant's commitment to local ingredients is something he takes seriously year-round, sourcing produce from farms like Richfield Farms in Manchester, Maryland.

"Every morning I'm talking to somebody that's growing something for me," Foreman said.

Foreman has spent nearly three decades building a restaurant career in Baltimore. He opened his first spot in 1995 and today oversees 5 restaurants and 2 wine shops across Baltimore City and County — including Petit Louis, a French bistro, and Chingale, an Italian restaurant downtown.

"I'm relatively culinarily promiscuous because like Petit Louis, for example, is a French bistro right next door is one of mine. Chingale is all Italian cooking downtown," Foreman said.

His culinary philosophy was shaped by travels to places like Argentina and Austria. He brought that inspiration back home, to Baltimore.

"I'm a Baltimore kid and I grew up working in Baltimore kitchens," Foreman said.

But he said his greatest influence came from someone much closer to home.

"My great grandmother was born in 1890. She was in North Carolina near the coast and was an incredible cook and was an immigrant family and surprise that's America, right, the immigrant families, all of us one way or the other. That care about ingredients really came from her," Foreman said.

That foundation, he said, comes down to one thing.

"The ingredients are where it begins," Foreman said.

WMAR Pan-Roasted Mediterranean Corvina Soy Honey Glazed Broccoli, Herbed Butter Rice, Lemon Caper Vinaigrette

"Do a quality job and care about the relationship you have with your guests, you know, that's what matters the most," Foreman said.

Johnny's also offers a daily happy hour with $5 wine, beer and cocktails year-round.

As Johnny's welcomes guests for another Restaurant Week, Foreman is encouraging diners to also support newer restaurants in the city.

"Go and see new operators. They can use the support and the feedback and the interaction and see the care and the passion that's there in our restaurant community," Foreman said.

Baltimore Restaurant Week runs July 24 – Aug. 2, 2026. Click here, to see a full list of participating restaurants.