Baltimore restaurant collecting earthquake relief donations for Venezuela earthquake victims

BALTIMORE — The search for survivors continues in Venezuela after two earthquakes struck the country. The death toll is now over 900, and many others are still missing or without homes.

A Baltimore restaurant is giving the community a way to help those impacted.

The owners of Arepi in Fells Point have been bringing the flavors of Venezuela to Baltimore for several years with their staple arepa.

"It's like a handheld corn pocket with cheese and meats," Co-owner, Luis Dams said. "It's like our daily bread down in Venezuela."

Since they can't go home to help friends and family after two back-to-back earthquakes hit the country's coast, they're helping here by collecting donations at the restaurant.

"I'm still in shock, to be honest. Seeing the country in this condition is shocking to me. I haven't been able to sleep at night. Luckily, most of my family's here, but we still have friends and people we know in Venezuela," Dams said.

Cesar Behrans' parents are there.

Taylor Epps Cesar Behrans repping his home country

"Thank God, they're okay. But we still feel like we need to help anyway because there are a lot of people in trouble right now, and time is of the essence," Behrans said.

Behrans is a regular at Arepi and was happy to hear that the owners started collecting donations the day after the earthquakes hit.

"I was looking for Baltimore to show up, I wasn't seeing anyone and they showed up, that's really good," Behrans said.

Dams said the restaurant is collecting clothing, medicine, and other supplies. His mother contacted an organization in Florida that will deliver everything to Venezuela.

"Tents, sleeping bags, there's a lot of people who lost everything, they're sleeping outside on the street," Dams said. "We never rely on the government in Venezuela for the past 30 years."

They say the support is especially needed for people who have dealt with years of turmoil.

"You don't see the government helping out; it's only the people over there, so imagine that," Behrans said. "It's one next to another, but hey, we pray [to] God that this is the end of suffering."

Taylor Epps A van full of donations ready to go to Venezuela

They've already received a lot of donations, owners say it shows compassion knows no borders.

"It's been amazing, people have been very responsive, like helpful," Dams said. "Like the storage is full, packed with clothing, medicines and supplies ready to send to Miami."

Here's what else they need:



Food (no heavy cans)

Hygiene items

Clothing

Tents

Sleeping bags

Batteries

Flashlights

Diapers & baby formula

Blankets

Work gloves

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Donations can be dropped off at Arepi, located at 1616 Thames Street in Fells Point.

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