Baltimore receives more than $1 million in funding to expand the city's 911 emergency diversion program

BALTIMORE — Congressman Kweisi Mfume joined local leaders today for a check presentation of more than $1 million to support Baltimore's 911 diversion program.

The funding will help several local agencies get assistance to people who need it the most. The program is designed to make sure calls get the resources they need.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume and Mayor Brandon Scott announces funding for Baltimore's 911 diversion program Baltimore secures more than $1 million for 911 diversion program

"From 911 calls range from my kid won't log into his Zoom classroom, to my husband's cheating on me on Facebook, all the things in between, uh, that the ranges require different responses, and not all, uh, should require our police officers or our EMT and firefighters to come blaring licensed sirens to those, to those locations. This program. It's about equipping all of our call operators and our first responders with the tools that they need to provide those appropriate responses," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Scott said the program is seeing success so far, with more clinicians embedded at 911 call centers and more patrol officers getting certified with crisis intervention training.

The additional funding will be used to release a comprehensive violence prevention plan and expand the 911 diversion program into a national leading model.

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