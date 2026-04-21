Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe and cheerleaders welcome newborns at MedStar Harbor Hospital for NFL Draft

Newborns at MedStar Harbor Hospital were welcomed into the world today by Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe and team cheerleaders.

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe welcomes newborns at MedStar Harbor Hospital Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe welcomes newborns at MedStar Harbor Hospital

Families celebrated the NFL Draft with purple pride, gifting the babies with branded onesies, blankets, and plenty of smiles.

The event featured lots of photo opportunities with Poe, proud parents, and hospital staff.

MedStar Health and the Baltimore Ravens have been partners for more than 20 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.