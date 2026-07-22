Baltimore ranked No. 3 riskiest city for drivers in new report

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore ranked No. 3 on Allstate's new list of riskiest cities for drivers in the country.

Washington, D.C. came in at No. 2, and Boston ranked No. 1. On the flip side, the safest city for drivers was Brownsville, Texas.

The 2026 America's Best Drivers Report bases these rankings on collision claims in 200 of the most populated metro areas.

"It's something we see daily," said Amy Salmon, an Allstate Agency Owner in Anne Arundel County. "That's definitely a challenge for Baltimore."

Allstate found that drivers in Baltimore are 142% (almost 3 times) more likely to experience a crash than the national average, and that most drivers in the area experience crashes about every four years.

Tailgating, speeding, and distracted driving are all contributing factors, according to the study.

"It's not to bash Maryland drivers or Baltimore drivers and say that they're drivers; it's just to make people aware that in Baltimore, we're such a growing metro. Taking your time, being focused on what's happening, and being a defensive driver really can pay off for you," Salmon said.

Salmon also pointed to the collapse of the Key Bridge as a potential factor in the ranking.

"I know that that changed a lot of people's commuting patterns, it changed a lot of the roadways and infrastructures," Salmon said. "I think that probably contributed a little as well."

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