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Baltimore Police seek public help identifying suspect in April 28 aggravated assault

In reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on April 28, 2026, in the 2200 block of West Cold Spring Lane, Northern District detectives need your help in identifying this individual.
Baltimore Police
In reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on April 28, 2026, in the 2200 block of West Cold Spring Lane, Northern District detectives need your help in identifying this individual.
In reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on April 28, 2026, in the 2200 block of West Cold Spring Lane, Northern District detectives need your help in identifying this individual.
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking for assistance from the public.

Officers are seeking to identify the person photographed above in reference to an aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on April 28, 2026, in the 2200 block of West Cold Spring Lane.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

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