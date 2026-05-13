Baltimore Police arrest man who fled hospital Friday night while in custody

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police say the man who escaped police custody while at a hospital has been apprehended.

Brian Myers was taken into custody while walking in the 900 block of Harlem Avenue on Tuesday without incident, police say.

On May 9, officers responded to the hospital at 7:28 p.m. and learned Myers had left his room, exited the hospital, and gotten into a vehicle.

RELATED: Convicted felon escapes police custody at Baltimore hospital

Myers was previously in custody following a car crash in which he was found in possession of a gun while being prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous conviction.

Following his re-arrest on Tuesday, Myers was taken to an area hospital to continue his treatment for his original injury while under police custody.

After he is discharged, he will be taken to Central Booking, where he will face charges related to the escape and his previous charges of robbery and handgun violations.