Baltimore Orioles unveil 11th Birdland mural created by local artist Kid Balloon in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles unveiled their 11th Birdland mural today outside the Harlem Park Recreation Center, bringing Orioles magic to West Baltimore.

WATCH: Orioles unveil 11th Birdland mural by Kid Balloon in West Baltimore Orioles Unveil 11th Birdland Mural in West Baltimore

Baltimore artist "Kid Balloon" created the mural, which shows a young girl in Orioles gear swinging high into the sky with the Orioles right beside her.

Kid Balloon said the piece is a dream come true, as he grew up just five minutes away.

"This mural is also a full-circle moment because I painted a mural on the blacktop in the playground right here with the students of Harlem Park Elementary maybe about five years ago," Kid Balloon said.

The artist isn't the only one doing work at Harlem Park Elementary. In 2024, the Orioles started their Adopt-A-School program there to help support student success.

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