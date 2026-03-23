Baltimore non-profit B-360 receives a $1 million grant to turn dirt bike culture into career skills

BALTIMORE — Congressman Kweisi Mfume presented a $1 million grant today to B-360, a nonprofit that turns dirt bike culture into career opportunities for kids.

WATCH: Non-profit B-360 receives $1 million grant to expand job training Non-profit B-360 receives $1 million grant to expand job training

The funding, which comes from the Justice Department, will help the organization expand job training, hire more staff, and clear a waitlist of more than 100 students.

B-360 teaches science and engineering skills through dirt bike repair to help keep young people out of the prison pipeline. The program has served more than 13,000 kids since 2017.

"One of the most things I'm proud of, of YES, is how we changed the narrative, how we shifted the culture, but also that we've been systemic in our changes. We created a partnership with the state's attorney's office back in 2021 so that nonviolent offenders, again, instead of going to jail, could be pipeline B360," B-360 founder and CEO Brittany Young said.

Young said the next step is to offer official mechanic certifications so students can get jobs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

