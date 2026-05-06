Baltimore mother seeks answers a year after 6-year-old son walked away from Falstaff Elementary unnoticed

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore mother says she is still searching for answers a year after her 6-year-old son walked away from school and was found alone at a shopping plaza.

Mom seeks answers after son walked away from Baltimore school Mom seeks answers after son walked away from Baltimore school

Liam Livingston was a first-grade student at Falstaff Elementary School when his family says he left campus after school last May.

He crossed Reisterstown Road before a good samaritan found him at a Five Below.

The family’s attorney announced their intent to sue Baltimore City Schools and the city for negligence and inadequate supervision.

"Hours later you tell me he was missing? That right there is just negligence," says Belinda Curry, Liam's mother.

The family moved Liam to a new school following the incident and are waiting for an explanation from the school on how Liam left unnoticed.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Baltimore City Schools for a statement hasn't heard back.