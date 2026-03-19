Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott invites residents to the Annual Spring Cleanup and Day of Service event

BALTIMORE — There was a classic song made popular by Barney, one of the greatest dinosaurs to ever grace American television screens, called "Clean Up, Clean Up."

DONNA MCWILLIAM/ASSOCIATED PRESS Riff, front, center, a new character on the Barney & Friends show, is shown with with the show's other dinosaur characters, Baby Bop, left, Barney, back, and B.J., right, during the taping of a new Barney episode at the Barney & Friends studio in Carrollton, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2006. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)

The chorus of the song is:

"Clean up, clean up.

Everybody, everywhere

Clean up, clean up.

Everybody, do your share."

In the spirit of Barney, Mayor Brandon Scott, along with the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW), Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs, is upholding the annual tradition of keeping Baltimore beautiful.

Residents of Charm City have been cordially invited to the Mayor's Annual Spring Cleanup and Day of Service on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Cleanup days are my favorite days of the year, because they’re an opportunity for all of us to come together and take pride in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

“The Spring Cleanup helps us make Baltimore cleaner, greener, and more beautiful as we prepare for warmer weather. I encourage residents in every neighborhood to roll up your sleeves and join your neighbors in this citywide effort.”

The registration period is March 16, 2026, to April 18, 2026.

To join the citywide cleanup party, click here. If interested in sponsoring a predetermined mayoral site location, click here.

How to Request Debris Collection

Communities and residents who register their cleanup activities can request debris collection at the time of registration. City trucks will be scheduled to visit the designated locations on cleanup day. Bags will be picked up after 1:00 p.m.

Individual residents interested in participating in cleaning around their neighborhood are encouraged to register for the spring cleanup but should ensure bags are placed out with their regular trash collection.

Residents who sign up for individual or blockwide cleaning can receive up to five (5) bags. Community groups and neighborhood associations registering in advance can request up to 50 bags.

Where to Pick Up Cleanup Bags

Those registered for the Spring Cleanup can pick up their bags starting March 18th to April 20th. Bags will be distributed at the following locations:

2840 Sisson Street, 9 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday

111 Kane Street, 9 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Participants must provide a service request number to receive bags for debris collection. Residents disposing of collected debris at the Residential Drop-Off Centers must adhere to the centers' guidelines, which do not allow commercial vehicles.

During the cleanup event, DPW will not collect bulk trash items, and roll-off dumpsters will not be part of the spring cleanup.

Students Can Earn Service-Learning Hours

Students who participate in the mayor's spring cleanup can contribute to their communities while earning service-learning hours. Students in grades 3 through 12 must participate in a cleaning or greening activity organized by the Department of Public Works, a school, a 311-registered volunteer group, or an approved organization.

Please note that students may earn up to four service-learning hours for their participation.

To request a Service-Learning Verification Form, please contact Keita Wells at Keita.Wells@baltimorecity.gov.

Reduce Your Water Bill by Volunteering

Residents can earn a stormwater fee credit by participating in a registered volunteer community cleanup. To be eligible, residents must register their volunteer cleanup with 311.

Registered volunteers will receive a stormwater fee credit application and certificate to the email or mailing address listed on the Volunteer Registration Form. Volunteers will receive a $10 credit for each certificate returned with their application. Volunteers can earn up to three certificates per year, for a maximum annual credit of $30.

Visit Stormwater Fee [links-2.govdelivery.com] or call (410) 361-9174 and ask for Watershed Planning and Partnerships.