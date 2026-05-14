Baltimore man found guilty of all charges in triple shooting that left teen dead, two others wounded

BALTIMORE — A jury found a Baltimore man guilty of all charges in a July 2019 triple shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and two bystanders wounded.

29-year-old Diamante Teal was convicted after a six-day trial on Monday, May 11, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

According to evidence presented at trial, the 16-year-old was walking by a Subway store in the 5600 block of The Alameda when he was ambushed by two shooters, including Teal.

A third suspect, Philip Morton, drove the car carrying Teal and the alleged second shooter, William Stewart. Morton pulled the vehicle into a nearby Exxon gas station.

Teal and the other shooter exited the car and fired 24 total rounds at the teen using an assault-style rifle and a .40-caliber handgun.

Morton, who was convicted for his role in the shooting in March, waited for both Teal and the other shooter to return before all three fled the scene.

The 16-year-old was shot three times and died at the scene. Two women shopping in the area were struck by gunfire and survived their injuries.

Officials say one victim was waiting in line with her daughter and was struck in the leg, while the other was struck in her ear, narrowly avoiding potentially fatal injuries.

The jury was shown multiple pieces of evidence during trial, including phone and social media evidence where Teal searched for the victim and told an associate, "I'm on his a**."

According to officials, Teal fled to Ohio after the shooting. When his sister asked why he left, he sent her a screenshot of a news article about the shooting.

Teal was also previously convicted of an armed robbery at Baltimore's Best Wings carryout restaurant, where he and an accomplice robbed the husband-and-wife owners at gunpoint.

Officials say Tuesday's verdict came after the jury deliberated for five hours.

"No family should have to bury a sixteen-year-old, no Marylander should be shot for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and no community should have to live in fear of the kind of brazen, senseless violence that Diamante Teal inflicted on The Alameda," said Attorney General Anthony Brown. "This conviction underscores that our Office will always hold accountable those who bring bloodshed and terror to Maryland's streets."

This was the second person convicted for their involvement in the shooting.

Teal's sentencing is set for August 13, 2026, while Morton's sentencing is scheduled for August 11, 2026.