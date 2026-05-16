Baltimore man faces 259 years in prison in connection with Morgan State mass shooting

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was convicted Friday in connection with a mass shooting at Morgan State University during homecoming week.

A jury found Marquis Brown, 21, guilty of five counts of attempted second-degree murder and other related offenses, according to Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

The shooting occurred on October 3, 2023, near the Murphy Fine Arts Center as people were leaving the Mr. and Mrs. Morgan State homecoming coronation. Windows were shattered due to gunfire, and five victims, ranging from 18 to 22 years old, were wounded.

Following the shooting, Morgan State postponed all remaining homecoming events and has increased security on campus ever since.

Brown was taken into custody in Washington, D.C., just over a week after the shooting occurred. Metropolitan Police had also arrested Jovon Williams in connection with the shooting.

According to State's Attorney Bates, Brown faces up to 259 years in prison.

"Our office remains committed to seeking justice for the victims, their families, and the Morgan community," State's Attorney Bates said. "We look forward to presenting our case at sentencing and advocating for the maximum penalty, so this defendant is held fully accountable for the harm and trauma he caused through his violent actions."