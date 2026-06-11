Baltimore man charged for murdering man who allegedly carjacked him one day earlier

BALTIMORE — The alleged gunman in a 2022 cold case murder has been charged.

Kenneth Lawson was found dead along the southbound MD-295 ramp in Baltimore's Westport neighborhood.

On Thursday City prosecutors announced the arrest of Dontaye Montez Carter. Baltimore man who murdered his alleged carjacker as payback charged

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said Carter was carjacked by Lawson one day before the murder.

Carter's vehicle, cell phone, shoes, and watch were all taken by Lawson.

A cell phone tracking app pinged Carter's stolen phone to Bakbury Court, near where Lawson lived.

The next day, Lawson turned up dead. Bates believes he was either kidnapped or lured to the Westport area to be killed.

“The facts alleged in this case paint a disturbing picture of the retaliatory violence that plagued our city in 2022 and continues to surface today," said Bates. "This case underscores how crimes such as carjackings can escalate into devastating, life-altering acts of violence. Let me be clear, no one deserves to be murdered and left discarded on the side of a road. For more than four years."