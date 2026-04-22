Baltimore launches new online dashboard to track opioid settlement money and fight the overdose crisis

BALTIMORE — Baltimore launched a new online dashboard to track opioid settlement money as the city uses funds from lawsuits against opioid companies to fight the overdose crisis.

Baltimore launches new dashboard to track opioid settlement money Baltimore launches new dashboard to track opioid settlement money

About $13.5 million has been spent so far.

Most of that money is going directly to community groups for treatment and prevention.

The city has also committed $10 million to promote the 988 mental health crisis line.

"The coolest thing about the dashboard is that you can really see where the money is going so you can see how much has been allocated or how much, um, we have kind of publicly said is going where, so is it going to a community based organization? Is it going to a city agency?" an official said.

Leaders say overdose rates are already declining in the city. They plan to open up more grant opportunities for community groups later this year.

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