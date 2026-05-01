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Baltimore Curriculum Project celebrates 30 years with student vs. celebrity quiz gala

BCP marks 30th anniversary with student quiz gala
Felix Abeson
BCP marks 30th anniversary with student quiz gala
BCP marks 30th anniversary with student quiz gala
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BALTIMORE — One of the most important questions one can ask oneself is "Am I smarter than an elementary school student?"

What about a middle schooler?

On Thursday, Baltimore City students put their knowledge to the test.

The Baltimore Curriculum Project celebrated its 30th anniversary with the "Are you smarter than a BCP student gala?"

During the fundraiser, students went against local celebrities to answer some tough questions.

The anniversary marks the organization's decades-long partnership with Baltimore City Schools.

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