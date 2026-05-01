Baltimore Curriculum Project celebrates 30 years with student vs. celebrity quiz gala

BALTIMORE — One of the most important questions one can ask oneself is "Am I smarter than an elementary school student?"

What about a middle schooler?

On Thursday, Baltimore City students put their knowledge to the test.

The Baltimore Curriculum Project celebrated its 30th anniversary with the "Are you smarter than a BCP student gala?"

During the fundraiser, students went against local celebrities to answer some tough questions.

The anniversary marks the organization's decades-long partnership with Baltimore City Schools.

