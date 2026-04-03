Baltimore County woman charged in fatal shooting of estranged husband

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County woman has been charged in connection with the murder of her estranged husband.

Rene Parks, 49, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Rene allegedly shot and killed 43-year-old Garreth Parks Jr. on March 31.

Charging documents say Garreth met with his girlfriend in a parking lot in the 3700 block of West Belvedere Avenue.

Shortly after, a dark green Nissan pulled up beside the couple. Rene, who was driving the car, positioned it next to the driver's side of Garreth's vehicle.

She reportedly stated, "You think this is a game," before allegedly firing one round through the open driver's side window, striking Garreth in the neck.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Rene was taken into custody at her Baltimore County home without incident. The gun used in the incident has not been recovered.

In 2020, Garreth sued the city over allegations that he was wrongfully convicted of the 1999 murder of Charles Hill and the non-fatal shooting of Anthony Burgess.

On February 9, 2000, Garreth was convicted by a jury. In 2018, he filed a lawsuit alleging that officers withheld exculpatory evidence and fabricated evidence to implicate him in the murder of Hill.

As a result, the Board of Estimates approved a settlement of $125,000 for Garreth.