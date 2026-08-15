BALTIMORE, Md. — Little Italy is buzzing with activity this weekend as neighbors, businesses and visitors gather for the combined Light Up Little Italy and Feast of St. Gabriel festivals, an event organizers say is larger than ever before.

"It was only about a block and a half last year with one stage," festival organizer Kimber Goodwin said. "So this year, it's six blocks, multiple stages, more vendors."

The event celebrates one of Baltimore's most historic neighborhoods while bringing together longtime neighbors, businesses and newcomers.

Baltimore community unites for expanded Light Up Little Italy Feast of St. Gabriel celebration Light Up Little Italy, Feast of St. Gabriel return with expanded festival

"We're trying to build Little Italy up and get it back to the old days," said Russ Cipolla, chairman of the festival. "Bring kind of the new and the old. This is 100% a community event put on by residents and businesses and people who just love Little Italy."

It's the second year of Light Up Little Italy, and they teamed up to bring the Feast of St. Gabriel back.

"The families who put the foundation together had it for 40 years, and when COVID came, it kind of went away," Cipolla said. "We wanted to help them bring it back and partner with them, and we're doing it for four great causes."

Taylor Epps Russ Cipolla, Festival Chairman

Proceeds from the event support GILD, Oriole Advocates, To Love Is To Help and the Confraternity of St. Gabriel.

The opening night featured live music, local vendors and a sold-out chef's dinner. Organizers say there is still plenty for visitors to enjoy throughout the weekend.

"We have over 65 vendors, 100 booths, not only our festival food, but restaurants from Little Italy," Cipolla said. "And we have a pet pageant where you dress your pet up, and we're going to give some prizes away."

Attendees can also take part in a bocce tournament, while competitive eaters can test their skills during sausage and meatball eating contests scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Taylor Epps The Oriole's Bird at the festival

"What better in Little Italy than to eat?" Goodwin asked.

Festivalgoers say to come hungry, as the food has already become one of the highlights of the event.

"The food is amazing," attendee Liam McMullen said. "I'm telling you, the oysters, it's all amazing."

Organizers say the event would not be possible without the community joining together.

"Pretty much every restaurant and business in Little Italy contributed in order to bring all the community together for the greater good," Rinsler said. "You want people here. It shows off the neighborhood, it shows off businesses and the restaurants."

The Light Up Little Italy Feast of St. Gabriel festival continues Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, click here.