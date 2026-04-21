Baltimore City Schools to host final 'School's Out Day of Play' of the year with STEM and fun crafts

BALTIMORE — Summer is slowly approaching.

Baltimore City Schools is having its FINAL "School's Out Day of Play" of the school year on Friday, May 1st.

The day will be packed with fun and activities.

The Day:

Cool games and activities

Lunch + snacks

STEM projects

Nature exploration

Creative crafts

The Details:

When: Friday, May 1 | 8:00 am-5:30 pm

Who: Kids ages 5-12

Cost: Only $30 per child

Where: Pick your spot - CC Jackson, Cahill, Middle Branch, or Rita Church

Spots will go fast!