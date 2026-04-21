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Baltimore City Schools to host final 'School's Out Day of Play' of the year with STEM and fun crafts

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Elizabeth Ruiz
school
Posted

BALTIMORE — Summer is slowly approaching.

Baltimore City Schools is having its FINAL "School's Out Day of Play" of the school year on Friday, May 1st.

The day will be packed with fun and activities.

The Day:

  • Cool games and activities 
  • Lunch + snacks 
  • STEM projects
  • Nature exploration
  • Creative crafts

The Details:

  • When: Friday, May 1 | 8:00 am-5:30 pm
  • Who: Kids ages 5-12
  • Cost: Only $30 per child
  • Where: Pick your spot - CC Jackson, Cahill, Middle Branch, or Rita Church

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