Baltimore City Schools denies ICE claims of coordination during arrest

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson says they did not coordinate with ICE during Thursday's arrest at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School, contrary to what ICE reports.

In a statement Friday morning, Department of Homeland Security said they coordinated with school officials and the Governor's Office to ensure the situation was resolved safely.

"Based on the video we have reviewed and firsthand accounts from staff and families, we have questions about ICE's characterization of events. Significantly, Baltimore City Public Schools did not coordinate with ICE during Thursday’s incident at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School," Sherry Christian, City Schools spokesperson, said.

City School police were called to the campus in the 6800 block of Fait Avenue for reports of federal agents detaining two people.

DHS alleges that Jesus Acevedo-Sanchez refused commands and violently resisted arrest.

"Jesus Acevedo-Sanchez refused lawful commands, violently resisted arrest, and used his vehicle to evade law enforcement, dragging an ICE officer in the process. He later fled into the vicinity of a local elementary school before officers safely took him into custody," DHS said in a statement.

Following the arrest, multiple state leaders condemned the incident, including Governor Wes Moore, who called the situation "deeply disturbing."

“What I saw on video [Thursday] at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School is deeply disturbing. Schools are places where children should feel safe, where parents should be able to drop off their kids without fear, and where educators should be able to focus on teaching — not where federal agents carry out immigration enforcement actions in front of children.





“My administration is in direct communication with ICE leadership to determine how this could have happened, why it happened on school grounds during drop-off, and what steps will be taken to ensure this does not happen again.







“Let me be clear: Maryland will work with federal law enforcement when it makes our communities safer. But actions that terrorize children, separate families in front of a school, and undermine trust in public institutions do not make us safer.” Governor Wes Moore

DHS says Acevedo now faces federal charges for resisting and impeding federal officers, and destruction of government property.

Another person also faces federal charges for allegedly assaulting an officer.