Baltimore City reopens the Reedbird Recycling Drop-off Center on a limited schedule starting April 11

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is reopening the Reedbird Recycling Drop-off Center on a limited schedule, according to authorities.

This will start Saturday, April 11th. The hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This extra day per week will give residents another option for recycling as long-term improvement efforts at the facility are underway.

The location was closed temporarily last May for a major modernization project.

The Reedbird drop-off center is located at 701 Reedbird Ave.

Reedbird Drop-off Center – Limited Operations

Open: Saturdays only, starting April 11, 2026

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Accepted materials: Trash and recycling only

Not accepted: large household appliances (white goods), food scraps, electronics, metals, textiles, or tires

Residents requiring full-service drop-off options [links-2.govdelivery.com] are encouraged to visit other DPW locations, including the Sisson Street and Quarantine Road recycling centers, which remain open with regular hours.

DPW will continue to provide updates as work progresses at the Reedbird facility.