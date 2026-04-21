Baltimore City leaders push to expand access and outreach for youth summer programs across the region

Baltimore City leaders want more young people to have access to summer programs this year.

Baltimore City leaders push to expand youth summer program access Baltimore City leaders push to expand youth summer program access

Council members raised concerns that outreach relies too heavily on word of mouth, and the kids who need these programs most may not even hear about them. In some areas, like District 8, just getting to programs can be a challenge.

"The outcome for this hearing should be clear, and it is that, uh, by summer 2026 that young people who have historically had the least access, especially these older youth, uh, those in high-need communities should see more opportunities and not fewer," a council member said.

The city is partnering with schools, community groups and even using social media and influencers to help spread the word. They are also handing out resource cards, sharing QR codes, and working directly in neighborhoods to connect youth with programs.

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