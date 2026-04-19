Baltimore City Fire Department honors local firefighters and civilians for bravery at medals ceremony

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department recognized firefighters and civilians for their bravery and courage during a medals ceremony this afternoon at the War Memorial Building.

Baltimore City Fire Department honors local heroes for extreme bravery Baltimore City Fire Department honors local heroes for extreme bravery

Honorees included individuals who rescued trapped residents in fires, aquarium employees who used an AED to save a visitor, and a teacher who jumped into the Inner Harbor after seeing a child fall in.

The department also recognized the dive and rescue team for their work in the aftermath of a deadly plane and helicopter collision near Reagan Airport.

"You, our department, sacrifice physically, pushing your bodies into dangerous and extreme conditions. You sacrifice mentally carrying the weight of what you see day in and day out, life, death, and tragedy. And you sacrifice time," Baltimore City Fire Department Chief James Wallace said.

The department also honored Lieutenant Mark Dranbauer and Engine Vehicle Driver Charles Mudra. Both died last year following medical emergencies.

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