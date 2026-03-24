Baltimore City Council honors the Guardian Angels after the local chapter closes after 20 years of service

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Council recognized members of the Guardian Angels tonight for their work in the community after the chapter closed last month following 20 years of service.

WATCH: Baltimore City Council honors the Guardian Angels after chapter closes Baltimore City Council honors the Guardian Angels after chapter closes

Marcus Strider Dent and his brother Angelo started the chapter in 2006. Known for their signature red berets, volunteers patrolled neighborhoods and transit systems.

The group's goal was to promote safety, visibility, and community trust.

In an interview last month, Dent told me he hopes someone will take over the chapter, though no one has stepped forward at this point.

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