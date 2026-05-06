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Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approves $1.95 billion fiscal year 2027 budget

Candidates sought for Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners
Thomas Imo
Amman, Irbid - April 04: In a vocational school in the Jordanian Irbid Syrian refugees are trained as a plumber inside on April 04, 2016 in Amman, Irbid. (Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)
Candidates sought for Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners
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BALTIMORE — On Tuesday, the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approved the $1.95 billion fiscal year 2027 operating budget for Baltimore City Schools.

The Baltimore City Council is set to receive the budget.

The school system says this investment will help maximize impact, fuel progress, and push forward long-term sustainable improvement.

It focuses on four major areas: more high-performing schools, school portfolio strategy, students with diverse learning needs, and school climate and student well-being.

Here's how Baltimore City Schools is breaking it down:

More High-Performing Schools:

  • $7 million in 25 Focus Forward Improvement Community (FFIC) schools, to support literacy and math coaching, tutoring, intervention programs, and professional learning for school teams;
  • $33 million for literacy and math coaches;
  • $5.4 million in summer learning; 
  • $2.68 million in mathematics high-quality instructional materials. 

School Portfolio Strategies:

  • $17.4 million for community school coordinators and community school lead agency costs;
  • $7.7 million for Judy Centers;
  • $19.7 million for vocational teachers, including career and technology educators;
  • $2.9 million for the Re-Engagement Center. 

Serving Students with Diverse Learning Needs:

  • $4.45 million towards multilingual learner supports, including MESC and school success liaisons and interpreters.
  • $5.2 million for Extended School Year (ESY) for Students with IEPs 
  • $1.2 million towards credit recovery 

School Climate and Student Well-Being:

  • $41.4 million in fine arts teachers and additional school spending
  • $24.3 million toward counselors and post-secondary advisors
  • $50.4 million towards social workers and psychologists
  • $6.6 million towards athletic trainers, coaching stipends, and centrally coordinated costs, plus additional school spending
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