Backpacks, School Supplies, and Beats: State’s Attorney’s Office Hosts Back-to-School Giveaway

BALTIMORE — The new school year is officially here!

To get all A’s, students need to be prepared with the right supplies.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is hosting a backpack and school supply giveaway on Saturday, August 30, from 12 to 4 p.m. at 1400 E. North Avenue.

The items were generously donated by staff at the State’s Attorney’s Office.

This event offers a boost for parents’ wallets, as the price of school supplies continues to rise.

There will also be food and music at the event. No RSVP is required.