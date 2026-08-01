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August 2026 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — Baltimore City wrapped the year 2025 with 133 homicides, down 61 from 2024.

In July 2026, there were seven recorded homicides and 28 non-fatal shootings.

According to Baltimore Police, homicides are again down this year — 23.1 percent from 2025 (50 compared to 65), with non-fatal shootings 2.5 percent lower (156 in 2026 vs. 160 in 2025).

WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings in the city each month since September 2020.

Here is August 2026:

8/1 - A man was shot and killed in the 900 block of East 20th Street.

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