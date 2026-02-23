Assault charge against Baltimore Delegate Caylin Young dismissed

BALTIMORE — Prosecutors have dropped an assault charge against Baltimore City Delegate Caylin Young.

Young, who represents Northeast Baltimore in the Maryland General Assembly, was charged with criminal assault following an alleged incident on January 1.

Court documents state that Young got into an argument with the alleged victim over a wrong turn around 2:30 a.m. that morning. According to those documents, Young allegedly demanded to drive, got into the driver's seat, continued to yell, and then "banged [the victim] in [their] chest with a closed fist."

Young's attorney, Robbie Leonard, said his client denied "each and every allegation against him" and that they had been looking forward to their day in court.

Following the filing of the charges, Young resigned from his position with the Office of Equity and Civil Rights, stating he wanted to focus on clearing his name so he could "properly serve his constituents." The resignation took effect January 8.

In a statement acquired by WMAR-2 News from Leonard, the prosecutors were thanked for taking a "close look at the allegations and the evidence in the case before making the decision to dismiss the charges against Delegate Young."

"Most importantly, the prosecutor reviewed the transcript from the final protective order hearing in which Delegate Young prevailed. We were prepared for trial today and were ready for a successful outcome, just like at the protective order hearing. Ultimately, the prosecutor used his discretion and we are grateful," the statement read.