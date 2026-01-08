Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baltimore City Delegate faces misdemeanor assault charge

BALTIMORE, Md. — Delegate Caylin Young, who represents northeast Baltimore City in the Maryland General Assembly, faces a criminal assault charge.

According to the narrative in court documents, Young got into an argument with the victim over a wrong turn around 2:30 a.m. on January 1st.

Young reportedly demanded to drive, got into the driver's seat, continued to yell, and then "banged [the victim] in [their] chest with a closed fist."

The delegate, who has been a member of the General Assembly since January 2023, faces one misdemeanor charge of second-degree assault.

"Delegate Young denies each and every allegation against him. We have already filed a motion for a speedy trial and look forward to our day in court," says Robbie Leonard, Young's attorney.

