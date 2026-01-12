Delegate Caylin Young resigns from Office of Equity and Civil Rights

BALTIMORE, Md. — Delegate Caylin Young, who earlier this month was charged with second-degree assault, has resigned from his position with the Office of Equity and Civil Rights.

He tells WMAR-2 News he is "[r]esigning to focus on clearing my name so I can properly serve my constituents."

According to the Mayor's Office, the resignation is effective as of last Thursday, January 8th.

"As is our policy we don’t comment publicly on personnel decisions," they added.

Young has served as Deputy Director of the Office of Equity and Civil Rights since October 2021.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 23.