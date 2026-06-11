BALTIMORE — When Warshan Hussin and his family immigrated to the United States from Iraq, he was in middle school and settling into a new life in Baltimore.

"Didn't speak any English, was trying to figure out my way around, struggling in school as well," Hussin said.

His refugee resettlement program introduced him to Soccer Without Borders, a program where young people can play for free.

As the World Cup kicks off in the US, a Baltimore man credits soccer with transforming his life As the World Cup kicks off in the US, a Baltimore man credits soccer with transforming his life

"Soccer is used as a vehicle for positive change. It's needed so much here in Baltimore. Things can go sideways for a lot of us as refugees," Hussin said. "All on the same field from all over the world, and the one language everybody spoke was soccer."

Taylor Epps Warshan, fourth in from the left, with some of his teammates while he was a player

He made friends with people from around the world and played throughout high school with a goal of playing professionally. But an injury he suffered while playing at Stevenson University cut his soccer career short.

"I was feeling really sad because there's a big part of me that I now have to let go," Hussin said. "Kind of had to step back and figure out what I want to do now."

So he returned to where it all started, reaching out to coach Kat Sipes to see if there was any way to rejoin the organization.

"It's just a place that everyone wants to come back to; it's very loving, there's a big family vibe, and I was super excited when Warshan wanted to come back," Sipes, current program manager, said.

Hussin started as a part-time coach, then joined as a staff member, working on the nonprofit's finances. In 2024, he was invited to join the board of directors.

"You can have participants come in and be very shy and speak zero English, and then they turn into Warshans who are very outgoing and confident," Sipes said.

With the World Cup coming to the United States and soccer growing in popularity, Hussin hopes more young people will find their way to their headquarters on Eastern Avenue.

Taylor Epps The mural on the side of the SWB building on Eastern Ave

"That's what the beautiful game is all about, bringing cultures together, bringing different people together. The doors are always, always open for any of the kids; you can just come in and join," Hussin said.

Information on how to get involved with Soccer Without Borders is available on wmar2news.com.

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