Artscape 2026 headliners announced: The Roots and Stephanie Mills to perform Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE — In Baltimore, two major announcements dominate the conversation: the Ravens schedule and the music lineup of the Artscape headliners.

On Wednesday, Create Baltimore dropped a banger.

Artscape is taking place Memorial Day weekend at War Memorial Plaza: Saturday, May 23, 11:00am – 9:00pm, and Sunday, May 24, 11:00am – 9:00pm.

On Saturday, the main stage will be headlined by the legendary hip-hop group the Roots.

On Sunday, the renowned Grammy Award-winning Stephanie Mills will be turning her mic on at the main stage as well.

At Echoes stage 1, Navasha Daya the “Astral Soul Goddess” will be taking the audience on a journey.

The annual festival will also see a whole host of great singers, musicians, actors, DJs, and poets.

“Our talent lineup is a dream,” said Jonathan Gilmore, chief of staff at Create Baltimore.

“Local singers and bands command the spotlight to electrify the crowds. The creativity of our musical artists always adds another layer of joy to Artscape venues.”