April 2026 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City wrapped the year 2025 with 133 homicides, down 61 from 2024.

In March 2026, there were 7 recorded homicides and 20 non-fatal shootings.

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings in the city each month.

Here is April 2026:

4/5 - 5pm: A 28-year-old man was shot and walked into an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

4/5 - 12pm: A 48-year-old man self-checked into a hospital after being shot in the hand at at undisclosed location.

4/5 - 2:40am: A man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Key Highway.

4/4 - 9:14pm: A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 1800 block of Saint Paul Street.

4/4 - 2:56am: A 32-year-old man was shot in the 100 block of North Schroder Street. His wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

4/2 - 8:27pm: A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 35-year-old woman was grazed in the 2000 block of E. Hoffman Street. The man is in critical condition.

4/1 - 11:04pm: A 37-year-old man was shot during a robbery attempt in the 3600 block of Rosedale Road. He's expected to survive.

4/1 - 1:09pm: Two men, ages 30 and 54, were shot in the 800 block of N. Eutaw Street. The 54-year-old man, Vernon Richards, later died.