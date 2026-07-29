Antonio Purisima sentenced to 35 years for carjackings including one which ended in murder

BALTIMORE — 25-year-old Antonio Purisima was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in multiple carjackings.

One of these carjackings ended in a murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office—District of Maryland.

Riding in a black pickup truck on June 19, 2022, Purisima, along with 24-year-old Jerritt Barron, 27-year-old Jeremy Matheny, and 23-year-old Nefertiti Moore, attempted to carjack someone around an Interstate 95 ramp in Baltimore.

Moore got out of the truck, flagging down the person. The group then used the pickup truck to block the person's vehicle, preventing it from entering the ramp to I-95.

Purisima and Barron would then exit their vehicle, approaching the person.

Officials say one of them shot the person who would later die as a result. The group then left the scene.

Cell site data would later place Purisima, Matheny, and Moore at/near the scene of the shooting. Barron was sentenced to 40 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, and Matheny to 24 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for their roles in the deadly carjacking.