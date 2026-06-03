2 Baltimore men sentenced to federal prison for carjackings, one of which ended in a murder

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore men were given federal-prison terms for their roles in a number of carjackings, one of which ended in a murder.

Jerritt Barron, 24, to 40 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and Jeremy Matheny, 27, to 24 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for an attempted carjacking that resulted in death.

Court documents say in June 2022, Barron and Matheny conspired with co-conspirators Nefertiti Moore, 23, and Antonio Purisima, 25, who are also from Baltimore, to carry out several armed carjackings.

Purisima, who is also charged with carjacking resulting in death, engaged in a carjacking scheme with multiple co-conspirators. Purisima pled guilty on April 15, and his sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, at 2 p.m. He is facing a maximum of life in federal prison for carjacking resulting in death.

On June 15, 2022, officials say Barron, Matheny, and Purisima followed someone home from Maryland Live! Casino in Anne Arundel County to her home in Glen Burnie.

She parked near her house when two of the co-conspirators approached her, revealing handguns while wearing masks. They demanded money and her car keys.

They then left the scene with her car. The car would be recovered within the hour in Baltimore.

On June 19th, Barron, Matheny, and Purisima, along with Moore, who rode in a Black pick-up truck, attempted to carjack someone around the Interstate 95 ramp in Baltimore.

Moore got out of the pick-up and flagged the driver down. The co-conspirators blocked the victim’s vehicle with their car from entering the ramp to I-95.

Barron and Purisima got out their vehicle and approached the victim.

A co-conspirator then shot the person who later died. The co-conspirators fled the scene.

U.S. Attorney's Office-District of Maryland say cell site data placed Matheny, Moore, and Purisima at or near the scene of the murder.

During the investigation, fingerprints were found in the Glen Burnie victim's car which matched Matheny and Purisima. Cell-site data also placed both Matheny and Purisima at Maryland Live! Casino and at the scene of the carjacking.

After arresting Matheny on June 22, they confiscated a cellphone which Matheny had on him.

Police would find photos of Barron, Matheny, and Purisima posing with guns while at Maryland Live! Casino.

Surveillance footage also shows the co-conspirators entering a vehicle and then following the victim.

He is facing a maximum of life in federal prison for carjacking resulting in death. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district judge determines sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

