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Another photo released in connection with deadly Federal Hill triple shooting

Triple Shooting 3rd Person.jpg
Baltimore City Police Department
Triple Shooting 3rd Person.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police have released another photo connected to a deadly triple shooting in Federal Hill.

The shooting occurred on June 6 in the 1000 block of South Hanover Street.

Fed Hill Triple POI.jpeg

On Thursday, police released a photo of two women whom they were looking to identify in connection with the shooting.

RELATED: Police looking for two women in connection with deadly triple shooting in Federal Hill

Officers responded to the scene at 2:51 a.m. and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Curtis Knox, died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The other two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the person in the photo or about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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