78-year-old woman and 22-year-old man shot in Cherry Hill Wednesday

BALTIMORE — A 78-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were shot in the 800 block of Seagull Avenue.

The shooting happened around 3:03pm on Wednesday.

When Baltimore Police got to the scene, they discovered a 78-year-old woman was shot in her leg. She was later hospitalized.

Soon after, police were informed that a 22-year-old man who walked in to an area hospital was shot in his foot.

Southern District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. An anonymous tip can be submitted by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

