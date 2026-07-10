70 years in prison for the man who fatally shot man on MTA bus over an argument

BALTIMORE — The man who fatally shot another passenger on an MTA bus for bumping into him has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

James Richburg, 63, shot and killed 32-year-old William Womack in November 2024.

BPD James Richburg



Charging documents say Womack bumped into Richburg without apologizing while he got off the bus.

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This led to an argument between the two men.

At that time, Richburg can be heard yelling "I won't let you live," prompting him to get back on the bus.

Police say Richburg got back on the bus as the argument continued, prompting Richburg to shoot.

Richburg fled and Womack collapsed from his wound. Womack was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Witnesses came forward and police were able to identify Richburg as the shooter.

According to online court records, Richburg was sentenced to five years in 2021 for firearms possession.

He was already a previously convicted felon from a 1996 robbery.