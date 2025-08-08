Man found guilty of killing passenger who bumped him without apologizing on bus

BALTIMORE — A jury has found the man who shot a passenger that bumped into him without apologizing on an MTA bus guilty.

James Richburg, 61, was found guilty of second degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

BPD James Richburg



This all stems from a shooting back in 2024 where William Womack was gunned down on S. Eutaw Street.

Charging documents say Womack bumped into Richburg without apologizing while he got off the bus.

This led to an argument between the two men.

Police say Womack got back on the bus as the argument continued, prompting Richburg to shoot.

Richburg fled, Womack collapsed from his wound. Witnesses came forward and police were able to identify Richburg as the shooter.

He was arrested while riding an MTA bus.

According to online court records, Richburg was sentenced to five years in 2021 for firearms possession.

He was already a previously convicted felon from a 1996 robbery.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 10.