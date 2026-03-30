7 juveniles arrested after downtown Baltimore disturbances sparked by social media

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police announced Monday that multiple juveniles were arrested following various disturbances in the downtown area over the weekend.

Police became aware of the incident following reports of a "teen link-up" that was being promoted on social media.

Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of large groups of juveniles and found those groups were fighting and acting disorderly.

Officers worked to disperse the crowds, but portions of the group moved to nearby locations, including the 100 block of Market Place, where additional fights occurred.

Three juveniles — a 12-year-old, 14-year-old, and 17-year-old — were arrested and charged with common assault on Market Place.

Police say one of the juveniles who was acting noncompliant was tased by an officer before being taken into custody.

All three juveniles were later released to their parents.

Additional arrests stemming from the downtown disturbances include:

• Three 13-year-old boys, who were arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery. Each juvenile was taken to Juvenile Booking and detained.

• A 13-year-old girl, who was arrested and charged with common assault and released to her parent.

In total, seven juveniles were arrested in connection with the disturbances downtown, with no injuries reported.

"The behavior we saw downtown is dangerous, disruptive, and will not be tolerated," said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "Let me be clear: if you engage in violence, incite an unlawful assembly, or participate in robberies or disorderly conduct, our officers will arrest you and hold you accountable. This includes pursuing charges against parents when appropriate for the actions and damage caused by their child. We urge parents to know where their children are and who they are with. These situations can escalate quickly, and the consequences are serious."

"I want to be very clear that this type of behavior is unacceptable and won't be tolerated," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "Baltimore will not allow a few individuals to disrupt the spring and summer for any of our young people. Our city staff worked hard to plan activities designed specifically for our young people over spring break and the summer, and our police officers' primary task is to ensure our residents of all ages feel safe. We recognize we all have a role to play in keeping Baltimore safe, and that starts at home. We need parents to know where kids are, set rules for them and enforce them. We all want our young people to grow and be successful in life, but the type of behavior we witnessed yesterday will never be okay."

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, with potential charges pending against those who posted and promoted the event, as well as any parents or guardians who may be held accountable.