5 members of Sin City Deciples motorcycle club sentenced in $100K+ motorcycle theft scheme

BALTIMORE — Five members of the Sin City Deciples outlaw motorcycle club were sentenced after pleading guilty to participating in a criminal organization and engaging in a motorcycle theft scheme exceeding $100,000.

According to the Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Unit, the motorcycle theft stretched across Worcester, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, and Prince George’s Counties, as well as portions of Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Through investigation, it was discovered the members of the club were linked to at least 19 high-value, stolen motorcycles—primarily Harley Davidson models—from dealerships and large-scale motorcycle events.

Authorities say the group was focused on getting custom-made motorcycles from people attending the 2024 Ocean City BikeFest.

Their system entailed traveling as a group, scoping out motorcycles, stealing them, storing them, and disassembling them in stash houses, and transporting them across state lines for resale or selling the parts.

The group routinely changed license plates, removed logos, and used stolen motorcycles to commit additional thefts.

Because the Ocean City Bikefest takes place over multiple days, they were able to

steal a number of motorcycles, leaving some along Route 50 and taking others to stash locations in Baltimore County.

“The members of this crime ring treated BikeFest attendees and motorcycle dealerships as easy targets, stealing and dismantling people’s prized possessions to fund their criminal enterprise,” said Attorney General Brown.

“These sentences show that our office will prosecute any criminal organization that seeks to prey on Marylanders and profit from their losses.”

Jermaine Alphonso “Banga” Holland was sentenced to 20 years of incarceration. Holland is facing further charges in Virginia and Pennsylvania for similar conduct.

Darius Kyre “Sluggz” Wilson was sentenced to a total of 20 years of incarceration, suspending all but 10 years. He was also ordered to pay restitution and will serve five years of supervised probation upon his release from prison.

Marque Lava “StaiRdy” Smith received 10 years of incarceration, suspending all but 5 years. Smith also pleaded guilty to the illegal possession of ammunition. He was ordered to pay restitution and will serve 5 years of supervised probation upon his release from prison.

Megan Alexis “Pyro” Wilson was sentenced to 5 years, suspending all but 2 years. She was ordered to pay restitution and will serve 4 years of supervised probation upon her release from prison.

Kai Dupree “Stiff” Burrell received 5 years of incarceration, suspending all but 67 days. He was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and $500 in restitution and was placed on supervised probation for 5 years.

As part of their probation, all five defendants are prohibited from having any contact with outlaw motorcycle clubs or “1%” clubs, including the Sin City Deciples.

They are prohibited from attending future motorcycle-focused events, including Ocean City BikeFest, and must wipe any gang-related imagery or references from social media or personal materials.

They are further prohibited from selling or promoting any materials related to outlaw motorcycle gangs, from entering Harley-Davidson dealerships, and from any conduct that would associate them with motorcycle club activity. Darius and Megan Wilson are married and therefore are permitted to have contact with each other.

