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3-year-old boy abducted by mother while playing his father in Leakin Park on Sunday

3-year-old abducted at Baltimore's Leakin Park Sunday
Johnson Roman
Baltimore Police
Johnson Roman
Johnson Roman
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BALTIMORE — A three-year-old boy named Johnson Roman was abducted at Leakin Park Sunday afternoon.

Johnson Roman
Johnson Roman

According to Baltimore police, it happened around 1:37pm.

Officers spoke to Roman's father at the scene. He said he was playing with the three-year-old in the park.

Later, Roman's mother, Enurah Isis, took the three-year-old to her vehicle, which authorities believe is a white Chevy Impala or Malibu.

If anyone has any information about Johnson Roman’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or 911.

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