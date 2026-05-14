3 more families come forward after Baltimore Schools allegedly let special needs children wander off campus

BALTIMORE — More families say Baltimore City Schools failed their special needs children and allowed them to walk off school property.

More families say Baltimore City Schools failed special needs kids More families say Baltimore City Schools failed special needs kids

Last week, a mom said she would sue city schools after her six-year-old son wandered away from Falstaff Elementary.

A good samaritan later found him alone at a nearby shopping plaza.

Her lawyer says three more families have come forward with similar issues.

That includes one a few days ago at Westport Elementary.

A city schools' spokesperson says they never want a child or family to have a negative or traumatic experience at school, and they understand the concern this litigation may cause.

They add they'll cooperate fully with the legal process, but because this is an active legal matter, they are limited in what they can say publicly at this time.