25-year-old man revived after nearly drowning in Baltimore pool

A flight officer patrolling Northeast Baltimore in the police helicopter known as "Foxtrot" landed last night after a call for a water rescue came through at Walter P. Carter pool.

Officer Smith immediately began CPR on a 25-year-old who was found in the pool after hours.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The pool had been open later than usual due to the city's ongoing Code Red status because of the heat, but it had closed at 7 p.m. — more than an hour before the incident was reported.

Neighbors I spoke with said it's not unusual for people to pool hop at this location after hours, when there are no lifeguards on duty.

"Ain't nobody tell them to go get in the pool. They gon' go pool hopping knowing they can't swim and then he really drowned at 3 feet it really don't make sense. It really made me mad seeing the sight," said Raley.

The pool was closed for the day following the incident.

