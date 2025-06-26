Third brand-new pool to open in Baltimore this summer

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is getting another pool.

City officials celebrated the opening of the Coldstream Aquatic Center in Northeast Baltimore, making this the third brand-new neighborhood pool to open this summer.

The other two pools are at the Walter P. Carter Aquatic Center in Northeast Baltimore and Towanda Aquatic Center in Northwest Baltimore.

"All Baltimoreans should have access to quality, safe, free pools, and my administration is delivering historic investments across our city to make that possible," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

These openings are part of the City’s Rec Roll Out, prioritizing citywide access to safe and accessible recreational facilities.

Following this month's opening, 17 pools are available to residents free of charge. This includes six park pools and 11 neighborhood pools.

The Greater Model Aquatic Center is under construction and is expected to open in summer 2026.