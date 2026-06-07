20-year-old man shot and killed in West Baltimore; 2 others wounded

BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in West Baltimore on Sunday.

It happened around 2:42pm in the 2700 block of W. Cold Spring Lane.

This shooting took place near the McDonald's on Reisterstown Rd., where a security guard was fatally shot last year.

KJ Simpson 20-year-old man shot and killed in West Baltimore on Sunday afternoon

Police say once on the scene they would confirm that the 20-year-old was shot multiple times.

Officers and medics rendered aid to him. However, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Related to this shooting, authorities say an 18-year-old and a 32-year-old man were being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives who responded to the scene are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

