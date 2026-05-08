2 men sentenced to life plus 30 years for 2024 fatal shooting of Baltimore teen Denzel Johnson

On Thursday, Charles Robinson and Korey Hopson were each sentenced to life plus 30 years for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Denzel Johnson and a 15-year-old male which occured on May 25, 2024.

According to the state's attorney for Baltimore City, both Robinson and Hopson were found guilty of conspiracy to murder resulting in death, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a regulated firearm, and wear, carry, transport of a handgun in a vehicle.

Around 3:43pm on May 25, 2024, the 15-year-old male and 17-year-old Denzel Johnson were both shot in the 900 block of N Dukeland.

Johnson later died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Hospital. The 15-year-old was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and survived.

Around 10pm, Baltimore detectives, along with officers from the Regional Auto Theft Task (RATT) Force, began searching the area of 4600 Rokeby Road, which was near the most recent location of a car thought to be involved in the shooting.

Authorities saw the car going east on Rokeby and starting following it. The car then drove off-road into a wooded area in the 3900 block of Stokes Drive.

They saw Robinson and Hopson get out and walk to the back of the car. Soon after, detectives saw what they believed to be a flicker of flame where the individuals were located near the car.

The detectives decided to engage and attempt to arrest Robinson and Hopson so they wouldn't burn/destroy any evidence.

Robinson and Hopson ran away on foot into the woods. They then ran out of the wooded area two blocks away in the 4100 block of Stokes Drive.

Hopson was arrested while Robinson successfully got away for the time being.

In the car, police found a Safeway brand lighter fluid and a ski mask with Hopson's DNA on it. Both Hopson's and Robinson's fingerprints were found in the car.

Video footage from a Safeway showed Hopson and Robinson buying lighter fluid around 9pm.

Police recovered Hopson's cell phone and found Robinson's phone number. Robinson was later arrested.

Authorities say both Hopson and Robinson were prohibited from possessing firearms at the time of the shooting due to prior firearm convictions.

“This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating and lasting consequences of gun violence involving our young people. One teenage boy lost his life far too soon, while another will carry the physical and emotional trauma of this senseless act for the rest of his life,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Thomas M. Donnelly.

“No sentence can restore what was taken from these victims, their families, and this community, but we hope today’s outcome provides a measure of justice and accountability. I want to commend our homicide prosecutors for their tireless work throughout this lengthy and highly complex joint trial. I also extend my gratitude to the Baltimore Police Detectives whose coordination, persistence, and investigative efforts made this result possible.”

